Scholars meet in Israel to talk ‘cutting-edge’ studies

'Academic freedom to run impartial studies of Israeli society... politics, law, and culture is under threat'

More than 500 scholars from across the globe convened in Israel on Monday to participate in the annual Association for Israel Studies’ (AIS) conference, a breeding ground for “cutting-edge” research.

The AIS is an international scholarly society devoted to the academic and professional study of Israel. It took place on-site for the first time in three years, at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan.

Over three days, the conference will offer more than 90 sessions focusing on almost every aspect of Israeli society – including architecture, art, modern ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli women, diplomacy, politics, Zionism, and Israel in Western eyes.

In attendance will be scholars from top universities such as Yale, Brown, Princeton, and Johns Hopkins, as well as researchers from many Israeli schools.

Scholars meet in a classroom on the campus of Bar-Ilan University for the Association for Israel Studies' conference, on June 27, 2022.

Among the studies showcased will be:

– 'Information Under Fire' examines the use of social media by Israeli officials during the 11-day war with Gaza in May 2021.

– 'The Case of Israeli Backpackers in India’ looks at how interactions between traveling Israelis and locals in foreign countries are a form of public diplomacy.

– 'It Was Important For Us to Say All Along – We Are Married!' studies how Israeli Jews, who marry outside the state-authorized rabbinical establishment, construe their weddings as socially legitimate

Other research projects include ones that focus on the experience of living in Israel, particularly that of Palestinians, Holocaust survivors, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish members.

"The academic freedom to run impartial studies of Israeli society, history, politics, law, and culture is under threat," said conference co-chair Prof. Hizky Shoham, adding that he was “proud to bring together international scholars who run cutting-edge studies of Israel.”