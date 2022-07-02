Israel: Opening of Bedouin city's first community arts center

A wide range of artistic activities are offered for children of all ages at the center in Rahat, in the Negev

This week, the Raha Center for Fine Arts opened its doors in Rahat, Israel's largest Bedouin town located in the south of the country, in the Negev Desert.

Its establishment is a first of its kind for Israel's Bedouin society, one of the country's Arab minorities.

The Raha center was created by Hela Abu Freih, on the initiative of the Matnas community center under the direction of Fouad Ilizidna. Project contractor Daniel Alter, who himself had set up a similar center in the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel, was contacted to set up the Raha center.

"Raha is a place of creation for artists, but above all it contributes to the expansion of the Bedouin community. It will be open every day and artists will come to work on site. The public will be able to come and see their work and the various exhibitions which we will organize," Daniel Alter told i24NEWS.

Daniel Alter Paints on display at the Raha Center for Arts in Rahat, Israel, on June 25, 2022.

A wide range of artistic activities are offered for children of all ages and for adults. Painting, drawing, sculpture, photography or wall projections are on the agenda.

"Art in Bedouin society has a special place. Interest in music, poetry or even theater is huge among this population. Almost everyone is passionate about one of the artistic fields and now we realize that there is a deep interest on the part of the public for the plastic arts," affirmed Daniel Alter.

Art to restore the image of the city

According to Mr. Alter, it is obvious: multiplying cultural initiatives and artistic meeting places for the Arab population, but also Jews, will improve the reputation of Rahat, which is struggling to rid itself of certain negative clichés.

While Rahat is generally associated with poverty, crime and violence, various associations and organizations strive to offer a different framework to the younger generations in order to raise their cultural awareness and facilitate their development in society.

For the next school year, a Raha center program has been developed, giving each child the opportunity to attend at least once a year after school, plastic arts workshops where the different techniques will be taught.

Daniel Alter Children's art studies at the Raha Center for Arts in Rahat, Israel, on June 25, 2022.

Last February, a cultural palace was inaugurated in Rahat in the presence of Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

"The Palace of Culture is a center of hope and respect. It is an important aspect of Rahat's prosperity, helping to make it more beautiful and safer," Herzog said. Since then, plays, musical events, shows for children and also conferences have been organized there regularly.

The al-Yamama theatre, which promotes coexistence between Jews and Arabs in Rahat, created in response to rioting in mixed cities, strengthens culture in the south by making it accessible to all, and especially to disadvantaged populations.

Rahat, between tradition and modernity

Around 270,000 Bedouin live in Israel, 70,000 of whom live in Rahat, located an hour and a half from Tel Aviv and a few miles from the city of Be'er Sheva.

Rahat is the largest Bedouin settlement in the world and was recognized by Israel as a city in 1994.

Born into a very conservative society, more and more Bedouin women are freeing themselves from the weight of tradition and taking the path of studies. They then move on to positions of responsibility, particularly in the popular high-tech sector.

The once nomadic Bedouin speak an Arabic dialect of their own, and learn literary Arabic at school, as well as Hebrew and English. Nearly half of the Bedouin families in the Negev reside in several residential areas not recognized by Israel, and lacking in basic infrastructure.

However, the Israeli government allocates a significant budget to the security of this community, plagued by honor killings, in particular with a reinforcement of the police force in the city.

The timid emancipation of the Bedouins still has a long way to go, but culture seems to be asserting itself as a solid bridge between Israel's deeply disparate communities.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist with i24NEWS France.