Russian refugees the focus of Tel Aviv Int’l Theater Fest

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the experiences of those fleeing their Russian homeland will be highlighted at the Tel Aviv International Theater Festival (TAITF) on Wednesday.

The festival, which will run from Wednesday to Sunday, will take the stage at the Malenki Theater, a mecca of high-quality art forms since 1997 in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Exhibited works will compare the reality of those fleeing Russia's oppressive regime with the pain of Jewish refugees who were forced to find new homes at the beginning of the 20th century, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The 4th edition of TAITF will include a solo performance by actress Anna Pereleshina, an adaptation of a book by Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva, a world premiere of "The Whole New World" by Russian-born director Konstantin Kamenski, and an exhibition of paintings by Jewish-Soviet artist Meer Akselrod.

“Terrible things are happening in Russia right now, just as in 1919. Some people are unable to leave,” Pereleshina said.

“The wave of immigration is huge. If you read the thoughts of those who left at the beginning of the 20th century, you will see very similar thoughts. There is the illusion of possibilities, and then there is fear," she told The Post.

Kamenski’s English-language play will take place on a moving bus – like those used to take migrants to processing centers.

The director argued that Russians were brought to the current state of affairs by those who have led Russia for the past two decades, explaining how people of his own generation “were not prepared to fight… nobody was willing to stand up for [freedom]."