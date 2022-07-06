Cannes-winning Swedish director to headline Jerusalem Film Festival

Over 200 films from 50 countries will be shown during the festival

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, who won the Palme d'Or top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May with his film “Triangle of Sadness,” will headline the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival.

Ostlund’s award-winning satire will be screened at the opening of the festival on July 21 at the Sultan’s Pool outdoor venues, The Times of Israel reported. The film, named for the part of the face where furrowed eyebrows create wrinkles, stars Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean.

The story takes place on a cruise ship for the super-rich and mocks social hierarchies. Film critics praised Ostlund for the biting humor, while part of the audience in Cannes was outraged by the inappropriate scenes. The director, who started out as a professional skier, has previously won another Palme d'Or for his movie "The Square" in 2017.

A retrospective of the 48-year-old director will be shown during the 39th Jerusalem Film Festival, which will be held from July 21 to July 31. Over 200 films, from 50 countries, will be shown throughout the 10 days of the festival.