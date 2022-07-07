Bernard-Henri Levy’s doc on Ukraine war premieres in Israel

'I hope to see Israel and Ukraine as sister nations'

A premiere of the documentary “Why Ukraine”, made by prominent French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, was hosted by i24NEWS at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, telling a story of the Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s aggression.

Levy spent months filming the horrors of the Russian invasion and the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers and ordinary citizens. He spoke to those in the frontline as well as to refugees and officials, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the premiere Levy told i24NEWS that his documentary was made to encourage the West, including Israel, to engage more into the Ukrainian crisis.

“I would like this movie to help convince people that the propaganda of Russia is a fake, that the courage of the Ukrainains is great and that what is at stake in this war goes much beyond Ukraine,” Levy said, adding that “in reality it is a worldwide war.”

According to the filmmaker, Israel was an important ally that could relate to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

“As a friend of Israel, as an Israeli by heart, as a committed Zionist, what I hope is to see Israel and Ukraine as sister nations, sharing the same sort of destiny - alone against very strong enemies, fighting with courage and bravery,” Levy noted.

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, who attended the premiere, shared Levy’s belief that public opinion was crucial for stopping the war. He stressed that his country counts on more assistance from the Jewish state.

“We were talking about bringing wounded people to be treated in Israel, which is a completely humanitarian mission. Even if we are talking about soldiers who lost their legs, they will not return to the army anymore, they are just human beings,” Korniychuk said, adding that European countries welcomed 500 Ukrainians, who required medical treatment, while Israel was reluctant to fulfill its promises of support.

Levy, who is well-known for his documentaries and over 40 books, engaged in Ukraine’s struggle to integrate into the European Union, since the Orange revolution of 2004. He established himself as a mediator between Paris and Kyiv and helped release Ukraine’s former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko from her arrest in 2014.