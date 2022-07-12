‘The New Ghetto:’ A play about Israel's origins premiers this week

A performance will also take place for the first time in Tel Aviv on July 21

'The New Ghetto,' a play about the origins of Israel's creation, will be performed for the first time in over a century July 12-14 at the Jerusalem Theater in Israel.

“Thanks to a project that has existed for four years, funded by [Israel’s] Culture Ministry, every year we unearth forgotten Jewish plays,” said the director of the play Yehuda Moraly, a theater researcher and professor at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Written in 1894 by Theodor Herzl, founder of the Modern Zionist movement, the play was last performed for an audience in 1898 in Austria's Vienna and Germany's Berlin.

For this occasion, quality Israeli actors will be featured, including Assaf Friedman, Kerem Vilder, Nadav Antman Ron, Aviad Cohen, Ziv Maor, and Kerem Vilder. Produced by Elie Attal, the Hebrew piece will be subtitled in French and be accompanied by musician Ytshak Vinokur on piano.

It will also be performed in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv for the first time on July 21.

In this four-act biographical play, Herzl – an Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist, playwright, political activist, and writer – addresses the question of Jewish values as well as that of Jewish assimilation at the time, showing the limits that come with Jewish heritage.

The play tells the story of an Austrian aristocrat and two Jews. Played by Friedman, the main character brings to stage Jewish lawyer Jacob Samuel – Herzl's alter ego – to fight Austrian officer Emanuel Wasserstein, who kills him.

The Jews were not dueling specialists, Moraly noted.

“Jacob Samuel dies saying this mysterious phrase: 'My Jewish brothers, they will not let you live until you learn to die.’ At the time, Herzl wrote this phrase but scrapped it because a playwright pointed out to him a scandal: The Jews do not have to be taught a lesson to die, for centuries they have been killed, and they know how to die very well,” said Moraly.

A prophetic piece

'The New Ghetto' depicts the reality of Israel, and more precisely that of its army.

"The difference between an Israeli and a Jew is that an Israeli has learned to die and he is ready for it. Whoever comes to Israel knows that there are risks for his son or his grandchildren to be killed in action. It’s the price to pay and everyone knows it," Moraly told i24NEWS.

The central issue of the play finds its echo today in Israel. Samuel is torn between the preservation of his Jewish values ​​and his attraction to Western values, ​​in the same way that the Jewish state is keen to preserve a Jewish character of its own while developing in the image of modern countries.

Herzl's play is also one of social artistry, one that is against assimilation, the rich bourgeois, the capitalist system, and in favor of socialism and a return to Jewish values.

A message of hope

“My dream is to continue to bring Jewish plays, but also films, out of oblivion. It’s a wonderful area to discover,” assured Moraly.

Through this masterpiece, Moraly wants to convey a message of hope.

"The strength of Judaism is humility, and it is a source of happiness. When you give up being first everywhere, you become happy and you forget the competition that Western society demands," he said.

Moraly is already working on a future project, that of resurrecting "the father of Jewish theater” – the playwright Abraham Goldfaden – by bringing one of his famous plays to the stage.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS