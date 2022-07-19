Art festival to ‘lower the dividing line between Tel Aviv and Jaffa’

Jaffa and Tel Aviv, formally one city, but oftentimes considered two separate entities

Original music, artworks, and dance performances will be exhibited for one night by creatives in the mixed Israeli-Arab city of Jaffa next week.

More than 100 artists part of the Jaffa 110 group will perform and display art forms on July 28 in the Mishlama municipal building, a city structure meant for Tel Aviv and Jaffa residents to perform civil duties.

“We want to lower the dividing line between Tel Aviv and Jaffa,” Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

“Jaffa is an inseparable part of Tel Aviv.”

The city of Tel Aviv is formally known as Tel Aviv-Yafo – the Hebrew pronunciation of Jaffa – but the two municipalities are often considered separate entities, with different residential populations and cultures.

Jaffa is the southern, oldest part of Tel Aviv-Yafo, an ancient port city in central Israel.

The Jaffa 110 grew out of a communal group of artists whose art highlights Jaffa’s delicacies, with works by performance and spoken word creators, galleries of interactive compositions, sculptures, street theater, and other cultural shows, according to ToI.

Their free event is scheduled for July 28, from 18:00 PM to 23:30 PM, at 110 Jerusalem Boulevard, Jaffa.