Unique Opera Festival in northern Israel to focus on Mozart

Every evening 20 Israeli teenagers from underprivileged backgrounds will be invited to the festival

The Opera Festival organized by the Meet in Galilee association will be held for the third time in Acre in northern Israel on July 24 and 25 and will be dedicated to Mozart.

Two exceptional performances will be headlined by a famous French conductor Marc Minkowski, accompanied by "Les musicians du Louvre," a band he founded in 1982.

Magical show in a picturesque location

The event, which takes place every two years, was organized with the aim of introducing the city of Acre to music and offering quality opera in the Crusader fortress to 400 Israeli and international spectators.

The festival will open with The Marriage of Figaro on July 24 at 9 p.m. Don Giovanni will be performed the next day at the same time. Both performances will be preceded by a gala dinner in the Crusaders dining room.

Every evening, 20 Israeli teenagers from underprivileged backgrounds will be invited to the festival, an unprecedented opportunity for these young people to access a universe different from their own.

"There is no show of this quality in Israel. It is something exceptional from the point of view of the quality of the voices and the orchestra. Moreover, the Galilee and Acre deserve to be known, it's an incredible region," Muriel Haim, president of Meet in Galilee, told i24NEWS.

The adventure began in 2015. After falling in love with the fortress, Haim, a big opera fan, contacted the mayor of Acre, Shlomo Lankri to submit her project: to organize the Opera Festival in this symbolic place.

"Seven years ago I went for a walk in Acre, and I said to myself that it was the perfect place to do opera: the fortress is not too big and the acoustics are very beautiful because its courtyard is closed. When I returned to France, I spoke about it to a friend, who is very fond of opera and we worked together on the festival," Haim said.

In 2016, the first edition was entrusted to conductor Christophe Rousset, founder of the ensemble “Les Talens Lyriques” and internationally renowned harpsichordist. Then, in 2018, the famous American conductor William Lincoln Christie took over. After having performed all over the world, he played in Israel for the first time.

Bringing high-level music to Israel

"My goal is for Israel to be perceived as a place, where people come to listen to a very high-level opera, as is the case in Salzburg or Aix-en-Provence. In my opinion, there are three levels in opera and Israel is at level B (medium), while France is at level A. But for such a young country, being at level B is already great," Haim noted.

She added that the success of the festival is particularly evident in the loyalty of the spectators, who attend it from edition to edition.

"Many of those who have attended previous performances come back, even with their children. Some tell us that they don't miss a single edition, while thanking us, it's very encouraging," she said.

A master class and a symposium

On the third day of the festival, July 26, two activities related to music will be held. A master class is scheduled in the morning in Acre, where five Israeli singers selected by the Jerusalem Music and Dance Academy (JMDA) will be able to benefit from a lesson with conductor Marc Minkowski.

In the afternoon, a symposium on Mozart's heroines, led by Coline Infante, soprano, and Ido Ariel, pianist, vocal coach and JMDA lecturer will take place at the French Institute of Tel-Aviv, in English, on compulsory registration. The event offers an opportunity to discuss the status of women in Mozart's operas.

"Mozart had an extremely modern vision of women; for example in Don Juan, they are deceived and flouted, and decide to take revenge and work together, it's extraordinary. I find this a very interesting vision of women," Haim told i24NEWS.

Promoting cultural exchange between Israel and France

Haim, also a president of the France-Israel Foundation, which aimes at deepening ties between the two countries and to strengthen Franco-Israeli friendship in various fields, wishes to act to "improve Israel's image among people, who have never been there."

Thanks to trips organized in particular for students from the Grandes Ecoles, she tries to change mentalities.

"We all know that when these young people come to Israel, they leave with different ideas. So you have to build bridges between people because when they meet, the assumptions fade away," she explains.

Through these exchanges, Haim then hopes to develop numerous economic partnerships between Israel and France.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS