Hollywood in Holy Land: Israel launches fund to attract film, TV production crews

'The package that Israel can give to any foreign production is much more than incentives'

Israel’s Culture and Sports Ministry is leading an initiative to allocate funds for foreign film and television production companies, in collaboration with Israeli production crews, to shoot films and TV series in the holy land.

The ministry will provide incentives to international production teams to shoot in Israel, giving a boost to the Israeli film and TV industry hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Ohad Cohen, Israel’s head of foreign trade administration, told i24NEWS that the Israeli government will allocate over $13.5 million to “encourage foreign productions to film in Israel.”

“There’s a large interest from many countries [to film in Israel], and I hope that by next year we will see that many films are,” Cohen said, adding that the government “will not interfere in any way with the content of the production.”

Some iconic scenes filmed in Israel over the years:

1. A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015) — The story of renowned writer Amos Oz's youth.

2. The Insider (1999) – A research chemist comes under attack when he decides to appear in an exposé on Big Tobacco.

3. Homeland (2011-2020) – A CIA operative becomes convinced a prisoner of war has been turned by Al Qaeda.

4. Schindler’s List (1993) – In Poland during World War II, industrialist Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce.

“We have seen many films based in Israel but filmed in other locations. The government decided to fix this market failure by giving this grant,” Cohen continued.

But it’s not just about the incentives, he insisted, listing reasons why Israel is such a prime filming location.

“Different landscapes – snow in the north and desert in the south. It’s a condensed country, you don't have to travel much. People speak different languages. We have old cities and modern cities," he told i24NEWS.

"The package that Israel can give to any foreign production is much more than incentives.”