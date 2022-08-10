Eurovision 2023: Noa Kirel announces will compete for Israel

'I'm already imagining myself on that crazy stage at Eurovision,' popstar says

Israeli popstar Noa Kirel announced on Wednesday she will be her country's representative for Eurovision 2023, set to take place in the United Kingdom.

At a press conference at the Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv, Kirel noted her excitement. "I feel that we are embarking on a mission that came to me as a complete surprise," she said.

Kirel was chosen to perform by Israel's public broadcasting corporation Kan last month, with her initial reaction being hesitation. She told Israel's Channel 12, "I don't know if I will do it."

“There are advantages and disadvantages,” she said. “To be on the Eurovision stage is a childhood dream and exposure to the whole of Europe.”

“On the other hand, it is a competition that is political. There is a chance I will fail,” she noted.

The singer was visiting Warsaw, Poland, when she was told she was chosen to represent the Jewish state.

When asked whether she was afraid of not making it to the finals, Kirel said, "Obviously, there are concerns."

"I'm human, and I get scared sometimes. It's an honorable position. Politics are involved, and things are not up to me. I may fail, of course, but I've always taken risks. It's part of the career and who I am. I'm representing my country, and I'm taking the risk."

"I've learned that not everything falls on art and performance. I'm already imagining myself on that crazy stage at Eurovision. With a decision from my heart, I'm putting everything to the side and going into this with complete faith."

"I have always felt proud to represent this country."

Kirel is one of Israel's more famous modern pop singers, with hit singles "Pouch," "Million Dollar," and "Tikitas."