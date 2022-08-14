Prominent Israeli pop singer Zvika Pick passes away

Pick was titled 'King of Pop' in Israel

One of Israel’s leading pop singers Zvika Pick passed away on Sunday at the age of 72, according to reports.

He was found dead this morning at his home in Ramat Hasharon in central Israel.

Pick started his career at the age of 15 and became largely famous in the 1970s, winning the title "Israeli male singer of the Year." He also played the lead part in the Hebrew version of the rock musical “Hair.”

Both a talented singer and composer, he wrote the song "Diva" in 1998, which was performed by Dana International and won the Eurovision Song Contest. The musician later created several hits for other contestants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558757550245531651 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pick was often referred to as the "King of Pop" in Israel. He starred in television shows, including the documentary “Maestro” about the daily life of his family.

The singer is also known to movie-lovers as the father-in-law of the American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Pick left behind three children: daughters Sharona and Daniela, wife of Tarantino since 2018, and Benelli - a doctor.