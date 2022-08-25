Israeli singer Noa Kirel gives historic performance in Tel Aviv

The 21-year-old becomes youngest person to perform at Hayarkon Park

Noa Kirel made history on Wednesday night when she became the youngest Israeli singer to perform in Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park of central Israel at the age of 21.

The pop star interpreted 23 song titles over the course of one hour and 40 minutes in front of more than 33,000 spectators.

Kirel changed her outfit four times and was accompanied by a troupe of more than 30 dancers.

The singer also welcomed on-stage artists such as Stephan with whom she performed "Tikitas," Osher Cohen for the title "Rashim," and Shahar Saul with whom she sang "Million Dollars."

In the middle of the concert, Kirel performed one of her first hits - "I have love," moved to tears in front of the thousands of lighters lit by the crowd.

The singer concluded the show by thanking her thousands of fans: "Park Hayarkon, thank you for an unforgettable evening. I love you."

The singer will represent Israel at Eurovision 2023 in the United Kingdom.