'This decision was not easy, but it is not new either. We still love each other very much'

Popular Israeli singer Static announced that he and Ben El Tavori, his musical partner of seven years, parted ways, in a statement published on Thursday.

“It’s time for us to sort out all the rumors and chaos you have heard,” said Static, whose real name is Liraz Russo.

“This amazing project… completely changed our lives. From two children with a dream to be part of the band of the decade, (with) millions of views, thousands of performances in Israel and abroad, and… a dream that came true, all thanks to you.”

Static, who does not know his country of birth, was adopted by an Israeli family and raised in Haifa of northern Israel. Ben El Tavori, the son of Israeli singer Shimi Tavori, is of Yemenite-Moroccan descent.

The two joined forces in 2015 after collaborating with rapper Ron Nesher in his single “#DubiGal.” From then on, the two began recording songs together.

Every single that the duo produced was accompanied by music videos, garnering tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Some of their popular works include the Brazilian-themed song “Tudo Bom,” the 2017 “Hakol Letova” song that broke the record for the number of plays of an Israeli song on the radio in one day (80), and collaborated with Pitbull for his single “Further Up.”

“This decision was not easy, but it is not new either. We still love each other very much and of course, we will support each other in everything,” Static continued.

He assured fans that “all existing performances will take place” as well as “any other commitments.”

“Love you guys a lot, we're not going anywhere. See you in our new incarnation.”