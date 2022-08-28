Israel: Rosh Pina, preserved gem of the Galilee

Rosh Pina is about living together and promoting coexistence between peoples

Trees in bloom, colorful period houses, small cobbled streets: what strikes you in Rosh Pina is the infinite beauty of a place nestled on the heights of the Galilee region of northern Israel, which has managed to keep its authenticity intact.

The soothing atmosphere, the extremely warm welcome and the benevolence of the inhabitants give the visitor a feeling of abundance.

i24NEWS met some of the 3,000 people who live in Rosh Pina, from different professional backgrounds but united around a single common goal: to contribute to the development of this village of incomparable charm.

Two hours by car from Tel Aviv, Rosh Pina impresses with its ambivalence: the modern part below, with its shopping centers and businesses, contrasts with the old town, a preserved jewel that attracts tourists from all over the world every year. To get there, cross uphill through the garden of Baron Rothschild, established in 1886 and inspired by the gardens of Versailles in France.

At the top of the stairs is a famous bar, "Tangerine," where locals enjoy sipping a drink in front of musicians who perform there every week. About 10 feet further, we discover the art galleries, each more original than the other, the true attractions of our visit.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Art gallery in Rosh Pina, Israel

Art in Rosh Pina

In Rosh Pina, art occupies a prominent place and sets the tone: the colors are an integral part of the landscape, which give the place an identity of its own.

At the entrance to the old town, it is impossible not to notice the colorful bench of "Café la Roche," painted by an artist from the village. In their galleries, which also serve as workshops, the craftsmen do not hesitate to share some of their techniques while working in front of you.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Rosh Pina, Israel

Originally from Tel Aviv, Sigal Eshet-Shafat arrived in Rosh Pina 24 years ago and immediately found her calling: "I felt at home and all the doors miraculously opened. I started by doing jams that I was selling in Tel Aviv at an incredible speed, that's how I understood that there was a business to develop," she shared.

Sigal then fulfilled her dream by starting a career as an artist. She creates compositions on canvas that she sells in her gallery alongside jams and other local products such as excellent tapenades, honey or even handmade sauces. Her works are exhibited across Israel.

"I come from a family of artists, so I have been immersed in this field since I was little. Very early on, I felt that I had something to transmit through art and thanks to canvases, I found a 'language' in which to express myself," she said.

By assembling iron wires and various materials, she develops shapes that she then arranges on the canvases, in particular hearts, her favorite theme.

"There is a whole symbolism behind my art, I connect entities by showing the link between them. I want these works to awaken something intimate rooted in each of us and that everyone can identify with," she said.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Artwork by Sigal Eshet-Shafat, Rosh Pina, Israel

Sigal also collects fragments of Israeli flags that she finds on the street and reassembles in her own way.

"It characterizes the people of Israel full of wounds and breaks that I glue together. I somehow recreate unity, like the Jewish people," said Sigal.

Marcel Rehet Artist Sari Spooner, Rosh Pina, Israel

In the adjacent gallery, which has been open for 20 years, Sari Spooner meticulously works with paper to create lamps, figurines, sculptures and also unique jewelry.

"Previously I made them with glass, then I started using paper by recovering newspapers, because it's much more ecological," she explained.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Artist Sigal Eshet-Shafat, Rosh Pina, Israel

Music scene

If art occupies a prominent place at Rosh Pina, music is omnipresent. Indeed, the village has no less than 300 artists and many outdoor concerts and festivals are scheduled regularly to the delight of the public in the region.

Or Saar, guitarist, flutist, singer and producer is one of the emblematic figures of the Rosh Pina music scene. He performs throughout the country at private events, weddings, birthdays and gives a show every Friday afternoon before the start of Shabbat at the youth center, open to all.

"In Rosh Pina, I organize concerts in cooperation with the municipality. I released two albums of 15 tracks each of local music called 'Shir Mekomi,' for which we filmed clips. All the participating artists - producers, cameramen, editors, graphic designers - are from Rosh Pina," he said.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Or Saar, musician and producer from Rosh Pina, Israel

"I evolve in two different musical styles, one electronic and the other from the 1960s to the 1990s. In particular, my goal is to organize more live concerts of improvised electronic music," explained Or, who dreams of performing on different stages in Israel and even abroad.

Promoting coexistence from kindergarten

Rosh Pina is also about living together and promoting coexistence between peoples.

Under the initiative of the Bustan Bnei Avraham association, a Jaffa-based group established by Israelis and Palestinians to promote reconciliation between the “sons of Abraham,” the Bustan Galil kindergarten in Rosh Pina was created in 2016 to promote rapprochement between Jews and Arabs from an early age, through anthroposophical education.

Seven other Bustan kindergartens have been serving a mixed audience in Jaffa since 2010. In Rosh Pina, parents who were particularly fond of this kind of project, wanted to find an educational alternative for their children and therefore strongly supported its implementation in the village.

In this kindergarten, 17 children aged three to seven, including four Israeli Arabs from the neighboring Bedouin village Tuba, are brought up with the same objective: to grow up close to each other's cultures. Two Arab teachers speak only Arabic to the children, while Adar Varum, the Jewish teacher we met speaks only Hebrew.

"At that age, children are like sponges, they quickly absorb a language that is not theirs. They are able to understand just by listening to the same sentences several times after a few days and we don't don't need to translate for them," she explained.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Adar Varum, teacher at the Bustan Galil kindergarten in Rosh Pina, Israel.

"The children play, cook and sing in both languages, we also celebrate all the holidays of Islam, Christianity and Judaism, so that they acquire knowledge of the traditions. The children do not have adult stereotypes, they have a good heart and only seek to socialize, which is why we emphasize living together, at this crucial age in the development of the individual," she added.

The nursery school located in the middle of the forest offers many activities directly related to nature, in particular gardening in the vegetable patch but also manual work from natural materials, or the preparation of organic breakfasts all together. At Bustan Galil, everything is done to contribute to the physical and mental well-being of the child, in an atmosphere of respect for the environment.

In addition, events aimed at strengthening the bond between parents of the two communities take place throughout the year. Picnics, meals at the end of the fast during Ramadan, preparation of meals for women giving birth or even sending gift baskets during Purim, everything is thought out to show children that "this is the way to follow."

"It is an initiative for peace through music, culture and sport, far from political considerations," Adar added.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Rosh Pina, Israel

Rosh Pina, which means "cornerstone," was founded in 1878 by pioneers from Safed who acquired half of the land in the Arab village of Jaouni. In 1882, a Zionist association bought the land, allowing new pioneers to settle in this place, which would become Rosh Pina.

In 1884, Baron Rothschild also had a silk weaving workshop built there. Before Israel's independence, Rosh Pina served as a transit point for Jews from Syria fleeing their country of origin, but also as a shelter for the founders of the surrounding villages.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Rosh Pina synagogue, Israel

Built in 1887 thanks to donations from Baron Rothschild, the Synagogue of Rosh Pina fits perfectly into the style of the village with its slab facade reminiscent of the ground of the cobbled streets. Its architecture is a mixture of several influences in terms of construction that can be found in particular in Safed but also abroad.

Quality healthcare

Renowned healthcare is also part of Rosh Pina's reputation. Indeed, the very famous association "Mifne" welcomes autistic people from all over the world who come to receive treatments, sometimes over several weeks.

In addition, the community clinic for alternative medicine in Rosh Pina, which has been open for a month and a half, is a delight for the inhabitants of the region and has already been a great success. Various practices such as medical yoga, naturopathy, Chinese medicine, reflexology or even psychotherapy are offered by a team of eight professionals, at competitive prices.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Rotem Ashkenazy, Chinese acupuncturist in Rosh Pina, Israel

Located in a complex called Arsenia, which also includes an art gallery, the clinic is part of a project developed by the municipality.

"The clinic operates three days a week, and during the weekend, exhibitions are organized. Our care is suitable for all audiences, from children to the elderly. We work in cooperation with all members of the team in order to give patients a quality diagnosis and relieve their ailments as best as possible," said Rotem Ashkenazy, a Chinese acupuncturist, who also runs a private clinic.

The village of Rosh Pina, a little jewel and a major center of the Galilee has a bright future ahead of it, thanks in particular to the many initiatives in favor of its influence. The essential stop on an excursion to the north!

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS