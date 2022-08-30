Security guards used tear gas and dragged people off the stage

A concert of popular Israeli singer Itay Levi in Caesarea on Monday evening ended with a violent fight as fans in the VIP area started a fight after bursting onto the stage.

The conflict in the audience broke out during the last song of the show, according to the singer’s press office.

“In the last song, 'Tattoo on the Heart,' at 11:30 p.m. and just before the end of the show, a number of children went up to the stage and hugged Itay. The security guards took them back down to the audience. After Itay got off the stage and reached backstage, a fight began,” the statement said.

The security guards “who faced violence and felt threatened” had to use tear gas, the singer’s representatives added. The concert ended early as people in the front rows struggled to breath due to the spraying of the gas, according to eyewitnesses.

The singer later commented on the incident in his Instagram account.

"I'm in great pain right now. I was working on this show for three months around the clock just so you and I can be as happy as we know how to be," he wrote.

"Promise you that whoever needs to be punished, will be. The matter is under investigation by the security service in Caesarea, rest assured I won't sleep until I get answers," he added.

The reason for the conflict that caused the fight is unclear. Another show of Itay Levi is scheduled for Tuesday.