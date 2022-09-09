Michael Jackson tribute show comes to Israel

Michael Jackson's death in June of 2009 after suffering a cardiac arrest sent shockwaves across the world

The Michael Jackson tribute show "Forever King of Pop" premiered in Israel on Thursday night and will run until Saturday, paying homage to the legacy of the longtime pop star.

"Forever King of Pop" left lasting impressions on over a million viewers during its international tour in Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, and other countries in what has been called "an emotional and deep journey through Michael Jackson’s greatest hits."

The show features 40 artists on stage, from dancers to singers, according to the website. Additionally, it showcases "bold staging and audiovisual design, an incredibly high artistic quality, the best voices, musicians, dancers and hip-hop, new songs and effects that will surprise fans and fans of his music and work."

Carl DE SOUZA (AFP/Archives) Michael Jackson on March 5, 2009, in London, England.

In a review, La Toya Jackson, Michael Jackson's sister, said, “It is not only his talent and his music, on stage, but also his heart. I’d like to see this show on Broadway.”

Dubbed the "King of Pop," Jackson was one of the most significant cultural figures of the past century, with a career spanning four decades. Known for his hits "Beat It," "Billie Jean," and "Thriller," Jackson was a once-in-a-lifetime star.

"Forever King of Pop" will be staged at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Israel's central city of Tel Aviv.