Tel Aviv throwing a party for Brazil's 200th birthday

Brazilian embassy promoting trade ties with Israel during 'Casa Brazil' event at Tel Aviv Port

Tel Aviv is samba dancing all of this week to the rhythms of Brazil as the Israeli city celebrates the South American nation's 200th birthday.

The main event called "Casa Brazil" started on Sunday and continues until Friday, with daily festivities taking place at Hangar 11 at the Tel Aviv Port. The building is bedecked with the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag.

"Casa Brazil" is being hosted by the Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv, with a focus on the country's culture and food and business opportunities.

Israel-Brazil trade ties have spiked in recent years, with Israel importing more than a billion dollars from Brazil annually and about 150 Israeli firms operating out of the South American country.

"Brazil and Israel have a strong attachment since the founding of the Israeli state, but in the last years the relationship has improved a lot and we are breaking some records in the last years," said Felipe Campbell, chief operating officer at the Jerusalem office of Brazil's trade agency, ApexBrasil.

Campbell made the remarks during an interview with i24NEWS.

He explained that Brazilian startups in the agricultural technology (agritech) sector come to Israel to learn from the country's thriving startup scene, particularly those companies with expertise in the areas of combating desertification and providing water solutions.