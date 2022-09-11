Israeli actress Shira Haas to star in next 'Captain America'

She will play an Israeli superheroine who served in the Mossad

Israeli actress Shira Haas joined the Marvel cast in the fourth "Captain America" film, ​​​​in which she will play an Israeli superheroine, according to an announcement made Saturday evening at Disney's D23 Expo conference in California.

According to Variety, Haas will play a former spy agent named Ruth Bat-Seraph aka "Sabra", a term used for Israeli-born Jews. She first appeared in the Marvel comics in 1980.

Sabra served in the Mossad and has superpowers, which include extraordinary strength, stamina and speed. She also possesses anti-gravity devices, allowing her to fly through the air faster than 300 miles per hour.

“Captain America: New World Order” is expected to premiere in 2024. Other stars to join Haas on set are Anthony Mackie and Tim Blake Nelson.

After gaining great popularity in Israel for her role in the TV series "Shtisel", Haas obtained international acclaim thanks to the Netflix series "Unorthodox" for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category at the prestigious Golden Globes Awards, as well as the Emmy Awards.

In addition, Time magazine included the 27-year-old actress in its TIME100 "Emerging personalities" list of the rising stars in 2021.