‘Bedouin women have a lot to contribute to Israel’ - Elham Elkamlat

Raised in a conservative Muslim family, Elham became a true ambassador of Bedouin community in Israel

Elham Elkamlat, an Afro-Bedouin from Rahat, told i24NEWS about her community's traditions, perception of feminism and emancipation of the Bedouin women.

Married young, at the age of 19, as tradition dictates, this endearing woman with exemplary dynamism and optimism proved very early on that she was not like the others. An influential and very charismatic personality from the Negev region, Elham made a name for herself by exploiting her great potential to encourage women to become independent.

Her dedication and determination allowed her to take the women's cause to the highest level, to gradually change the mentalities and the condition of the Bedouin women.

Raised in a conservative Muslim family, Elham faced all sorts of criticism for 12 years as she failed to have children, the ultimate blessing for this minority in southern Israel. Now divorced and mother of 4 children, Elham took her revenge in the best way.

"Among the Bedouins, the woman must absolutely give birth, I was treated as a fruitless tree, but it never discouraged me! On the contrary, I used this time wisely to demonstrate that a woman is not just a child-making machine and can emancipate herself in other ways,” Elham said.

By using her abilities, Elham paved the way for many Bedouin women whose initiatives are still often too timid in a society marked by male domination, patriarchy and the weight of tradition.

The emblem of the feminist cause in Rahat

In 1999, Elham engaged in voluntary work in Rahat with a group of young people. Later she set up her own association which will develop her thirst for learning and her curiosity in different fields. She is particularly committed to transmitting her knowledge to those who want to achieve independence.

"When I was teaching them Hebrew, I felt satisfied. Suddenly I was valued by someone. I set up first aid, face painting and arts workshops, then people asked me for new courses, so I started expanding my skills set," she said.

Her friends then put her in contact with an NGO, where she took training in female leadership, which she completed in 2000 with a second course given by the Wiso organization in Be’er Sheva, on the same topic.

"These courses opened my eyes to feminism, violence against women, the problems they face in the labor market, unequal pay and sexual harassment. I then gathered all the information that I had obtained in order to prepare my own conferences”, she continued.

A few years later, in 2002, Elham continued to climb the ladder by joining the Yadid organization in Rahat, in favor of human rights, where she informed local residents of their rights, at the town hall or in court for example.

Elham Elkamlat Elham Elkamlat on a sightseeing tour

Extraordinary perseverance

It is with perseverance and relentlessness that Elham continues to improve by accumulating diplomas. This year, she is completing her degree in public policy, becoming the first in her family to obtain this level of study, at the Free University of Be’er Sheva thanks to a special program organized for the Bedouin community.

But Elham does not stop there. In October she will continue her path towards success with a master's degree.

"I love studying, I transmit this passion to my daughters and to the women I meet, it is crucial to learn constantly and to always be in this dynamic," she underlined.

After earning a diploma in group management at Sapir College, allowing her to add another string to her bow, Elham began her freelance career by developing her business as a guide and lecturer.

Thus, it organizes various meetings and conferences in Rahat for groups wishing to enrich themselves on relations between Jews and Arabs, carry out professional retraining or even engage in entrepreneurship. Twice a month, she also dresses as a guide at the Bedouin Culture Museum in Lahav, 15 minutes from Rahat.

At the same time, Elham has been managing a second professional activity since 2006, which has been very successful with very eclectic groups: soldiers, high school students, foreign students, African-Americans, refugees, Israeli Arabs, retirees or groups wishing to celebrate a birthday. Everyone rushes to Elham to receive quality services on Bedouin culture, in total immersion.

"It was while taking a course in tourism business management that I had a real revelation! I understood that talking about Bedouin culture to those who don't know it was what suited me best. This is an opportunity for anyone who wants to understand the reality of a Bedouin woman from Rahat as a citizen of Israel or the differences between the tribes to come away with a complete knowledge,” Ehlam said.

Elham Elkamlat Group of students from Haifa participating in the Elham Elkamlat's tour in Rahat, Israel

Tailor-made tours

Elham adapted her tours according to group requests. She first gives a lecture with general information on the Bedouins: the place of life, where they come from, the customs, the social status, with particular emphasis on women and feminist associations which since the 1990s, are doing everything to improve the status of Bedouin women in the south. She then set up a circuit in Rahat to meet emblematic personalities.

Among the flagship tours of Elham is its famous four-hour "culinary circuit" dedicated to the discovery of Bedouin flavors in the company of a professor from Ben-Gurion University. This year, Greek and English tourists in particular had the chance to participate. The tour offers the visitor a real journey through flavors, ages and influences.

"Bedouin cuisine has been considerably enriched thanks to the women who came from Jordan, East Jerusalem, Hebron, but also from Russia; each one brought their little touch to constitute the delicious dishes that we appreciate today," she said.

Even though life has not always smiled to Elham, notably due to a painful and complex divorce, she continues to fight to provide the best possible future for her children and never lose sight of her goals.

Divorce among the Bedouins

"Being divorced in Bedouin society is very difficult, but having a solid background in studies and a job allowed me to rent an apartment without any problems. When my husband wanted to divorce two years ago without my consent, it was a very hard blow, but as I knew my rights very well from having had close contact with organizations, I was able to recover from this ordeal more easily," said Elham.

In Bedouin society, the woman must avoid divorce at all costs because in most cases the children go to the father and many legal battles are necessary to have the right of custody.

However, the level of education among girls has increased considerably in recent years. Today, out of 300,000 Bedouins, 80,000 of whom live in Rahat, 5 percent have a university degree and 70 percent of students are female.

Elham hopes that in the near future, Bedouin women will rise to high positions in politics, to bring about a drastic change in their status at the national level; but according to her, "it must come from an awareness of society as a whole, Bedouin women have a lot to contribute to Israel."

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS