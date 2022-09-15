Exhibition of Israeli designer Alber Elbaz opens in Holon

Elbaz, who is considered one of the greatest fashion creators in the world, died of Covid last year

“Alber Elbaz: The Dream Factory,” the largest ever fashion exhibition of the renowned Israeli designer, who passed away last year, opened on Thursday at the Design Museum in his hometown of Holon near Tel -Aviv.

The curator of the exhibition, Yaara Keydar, paid tribute to the late designer by bringing together more than 100 garments including his famous dresses, hundreds of photos, videos, personal objects and even rare archives which will be revealed to the public for the first time. The universe of this fashion icon has been reconstructed to the point of perfection, allowing the viewer to easily relate to the authenticity of his work.

Elad Sharig Exhibiton "Alber Elbaz: The Dream Factory," Holon, Israel.

Different stages of Elbaz’s life were recreated within the museum halls. A veritable festival of breathtaking colors and design.

His debut collection designed for his brand Az Factory, his "Peace Dress" inspired by the paintings of brides by Marc Chagall or an entire collection created in tribute to Elbaz in Paris at the end of 2021 by 46 of the biggest fashion brands in the world including Versace, Gucci, Balenciaga, Christian Dior or Giorgio Armani, are featured in this exhibition.

Elad Sharig Exhibiton "Alber Elbaz: The Dream Factory," Holon, Israel.

Elbaz was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and grew up in Holon, Israel. He died of coronavirus last year.

Elbaz is considered one of the greatest fashion creators in the world. He was particularly appreciated for his innovative vision of fashion which influenced many designers.

This unprecedented exhibition is on view until March 2023.