Bieber was set to take the stage in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on October 13

Canadian singer Justin Bieber will not perform in Israel next month due to health problems, media reported on Thursday.

He was expected to take the stage in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on October 13.

"We are of course disappointed, and we have no doubt that the audience in Israel is as disappointed as we are," the tour organizers said, adding that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Earlier on Wednesday, South African fans learned the same disappointing news about upcoming concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Last week, the singer suspended his “Justice World Tour” to focus on his health.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” he said in a statement posted on his Instagram and Twitter.

“As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” he explained.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1567320386546589696 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The announcement came as Bieber finished his tour dates in Europe and performed in Brazil in early September for the Rock in Rio music festival. The 28-year-old pop star assured his fans that he would “be ok, but I need time to rest and get better." But apparently less than a month before his concert in Israel, his health didn’t improve.

The singer previously performed twice in Israel in 2011 and 2017, during his "Purpose Tour."