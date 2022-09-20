Israeli exhibition on violence against women opens in UN

This year, 15 women were murdered in Israel by their family members

An exhibition of Israeli artist Keren Goldstein Yehezkali, which shows clothes of women who were murdered by their spouses, opened at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The installation titled "No More" aims to raise awareness of the phenomenon of violence against women in order to increase global efforts to the fight it, according to the organizers.

“The important discussions at the UN take place in "laboratory conditions" and are often out of touch with reality, and the chilling installation of "No More" at the UN is a painful testimony of everything that needs to be done and can be done to prevent violence against women in any culture and anywhere in the world,” the project’s press release said.

The exhibition was organized by Israeli delegation to the UN in cooperation with Greek and Cyprus delegations. It contains the clothes of violence victims from the three countries, along with the clothes of victims from Trinidad and Tobago and the USA.

The women's clothes are accompanied by the story of their lives and deaths. The exhibition also includes the clothes of the Israeli social worker Michal Sela, who was stabbed to death in October 2019 by her husband, as well as details about the Michal Sela Forum that was established after her murder to prevent domestic violence against women.

"I embarked on this journey five years ago, I believed that the clothes collected by me marks the end of the silenced global epidemic of violence against women. On the contrary. With the outbreak and the corona, there was a dizzying increase in cases of domestic violence, and murder of women,” the artist stated.

"This year, 15 women were murdered in Israel by their family members, and we will continue to fight until the complete eradication of violence against women. Israel promotes the fight against violence against women at home and in the UN institutions. An international social effort is required to educate against violence, and for gender equality," Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva Merav Ilon Shahar added.