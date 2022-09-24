Unique exhibition shows Israeli jazz through photos

'Israeli Jazz,' a unique exhibition of photographs of Israeli jazz musicians, will be inaugurated October 13

The countdown has begun.

Emotions are high as "Israeli Jazz," a unique photographic exhibition Israeli jazz musicians, is expected to be inaugurated at ZOA House in Tel Aviv on October 13.

Based on the work of French photographer Raphaël Perez, "Israeli Jazz" presents jazz in the Jewish state today, but also a retrospective of its beginnings in the 1930s.

"Israeli Jazz" is an original multimedia project that combines a printed book, events and a series of exhibitions, premiering in Israel at the invitation of the Jaffa International Jazz Festival 2022. The event will take place from October 13 to 16.

Raphaël Perez Jazz musician Noa at La Seine Musicale theater in Boulogne, France, circa 2018.

Until October 30, visitors will have the privilege of discovering 25 quality photos, taken between 2017 and 2022, carefully selected to reflect the singularity of Perez's work.

"It was important for me to highlight the brightest photos and those that exude the most intense emotions. As it is about jazz, I wanted to exhibit the shots that best express the sounds through the image, because they can also be 'sound,'" curator of the exhibition Katerina Krylova told i24NEWS.

The exhibition is based on the photographer's book, "IsraelJazz," which will be published in February 2023 in French, English and Hebrew. The book features 80 photos of some 60 Israeli musicians, with a digital platform expected next November.

Raphaël Perez The photographer Raphaël Perez

In his book, Perez studies Israeli jazz from its origins. It reveals the main jazz schools and the country's flagship festivals, but also contains rare interviews and testimonials as well as the biographies of 65 musicians.

The birth of IsraelJazz

Perez began photography 10 years ago after a career in high-tech, with most of his photographic work in the field of music. During the Covid pandemic, he wanted to gather his knowledge and the important visual material he had accumulated during his meetings with Israeli jazz musicians into a book.

"The search for information about this musical style made me aware of the variety of educational structures for music in Israel, as well as the network of agents who take care of the musicians," said Perez.

"I tried to understand how jazz came to the country and how it has established a place of prominence."

The photographer explains that in Israel, the first three jazz musicians - including Avishai Cohen, a renowned double bass player who today has one of the largest international footprints - were quick to test the musical markets abroad.

Raphaël Perez Avishai Cohen at Le Théâtre de Chelles in Chelles, France, circa 2019.

"They were in their early twenties and went to the United States to try their luck, like bohemians, sleeping on the street while they found an apartment, and working on construction sites while they signed contracts," he noted. "They paved the way and laid the groundwork for the nearly 300 Israeli professional jazz musicians in the US to gain international recognition."

Jazz and high-tech, same struggle in Israel

Israeli musicians have gradually conquered the world stage, making the Jewish state one of the countries with the most jazz musicians performing globally.

"The jazz industry is similar to Israel's position in high-tech," Perez noted. "It's a very unknown fact that I wanted to make visible to a wider audience. This is my small contribution to the promotion of Israeli culture."

Through his photos, Perez highlights Israel's major place in the jazz arena.

Since the jazz genre began - originating from African-American communities in the US south during the 19th century - several waves of Israeli musicians have come one after the other.

A musician from Israel's first jazz wave in 1990, the double bassist Omer Avital, opened a framework that welcomes young musicians who want to start their career in New York, helping them with everything they may need as expatriates.

Raphaël Perez Omer Avital, Paris, 2022

The uniqueness of Israeli jazz

Jazz students from around the world first learn the classics and then bring their own personal touch, thus coloring jazz with new instruments from many influences. In Israel, where the majority of the population consists of people from 125 countries, different musical colors quickly blended to create the jazz that fans enjoy listening to today.

Israeli jazz has distinguished itself thanks to a highest quality, world-renowned musical education, combined with a rich cultural diversity and unparalleled know-how, ensuring the success it deserves.

According to Perez, Israeli jazz schools will soon become an attractive center for young musicians traveling from all over the world to perfect their skills.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French website i24NEWS