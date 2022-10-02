Akko Theater Festival celebrates 43 years with 60 plays

Eight performances will be in the running for the prize for the best play

The 2022 International Theater Festival in Israel's northern coastal city of Akko will celebrate its 43rd year during the holiday of Sukkot, from October 11 to 14.

Tens of thousands of spectators from all over Israel are expected for the occasion, which is organized with the support of Israel's Culture and Sport Ministry.

For the new edition, 60 quality eclectic theatrical performances were carefully chosen and classified into different categories: "guest plays," "foreign plays," so-called "incubator" short plays, "shows in open air," but also 20 original pieces.

All the pieces offer a reflection on the issues inherent in the reality that surrounds us and give the viewer keys to understanding the world.

"The Last Khan," a world premiere

Among the four guest plays is "The Last Khan," produced by the Al Yamama theater co-directed by Ilan Popko and Kaid Abu Latif.

The play, inspired by the classic Arabic tale by Zarqa Al Yamama, will be performed for the first time in the world on October 13 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., in Arabic and translated into Hebrew.

"The Last Khan" tells the story of Nawi and Nadi who find themselves stuck in quarantine, after a pandemic has swept the world. They only have a few cans and cookies. Nawi is a poet and author with a deep philosophical belief while Nadi cannot read or write. The two men that everything opposes will then have to put in place survival mechanisms.

Ayoub Abou Madiam "The Last Khan," Akko Festival 2022

"I haven't slept through the night for several days, I'm so excited as this great world premiere approaches. Through this piece, we wanted to show that life is not always what it seems. Man is not just flesh and blood," Al Yamama co-director Ilan Popko told i24NEWS.

Al Yamama, created in May 2021 in Rahat in the Negev, focuses on promoting coexistence between Jews and Arabs through art.

International plays

On the side of international performances, we find the piece "Robot" by Marek Chodaczynski, with a recyclable decor that deals with the tyranny of leaders and the submission of man.

This co-production offers a shared artistic vision of the intolerant and often unjust world in which we live.

In "Eros," by Elli Papakonstantinou and Louisa Arkoumanea, a collaboration between two theaters from Greece and Ukraine, spectators are invited to a veritable banquet where the worlds of poetry and food, of death and war are connected through music and cameras.

Eight performances in the running for the prize for the best play

In addition, eight pieces were selected by the artistic director, Dalia Shimko, and the artistic committee to participate in the competition for the best piece, among 326 proposals.

The plays in competition are:

-- "I Love You Special" by Ahinoam Mendelson, bordering on autobiography, the actress sacrifices both the mother goddess and her own mother who has worshiped the theater with devotion all her life;

-- "The Straw Widow" which combines an actress and avatar characters, by Neta Spigelman and Amir Tezif;

-- "Pain," by Yotam Gottel based on the memoirs of the writer Marguerite Duras;

-- "Blueberry" by Natalie Zuckerman Kopel which tells the personal story of a couple who have been undergoing fertility treatments for six years;

-- “On the Hill” by Keren Sheft, a satirical musical where five young girls try to fulfill their dreams and build a new settlement in the Promised Land;

-- "PIT" by Maayan Even, based on the play "Pythagorean Theorem" by Natan Alterman, where a robot seeks to discover what is the secret of life and death;

-- "Traffic jam" by Nadav Ruziewicz, makes the public participate in a traffic jam in a unique staging;

-- "Linhard Pokzy" by Oded Komemi where the members of a tribe keep their emotions buried waiting for a night ritual centered around a common crying session.

A special evening will be held on October 12 in honor of the late Yaakov Agmon, one of the pillars of culture in Israel who had a profound effect on the Israeli theater industry and who, in the 1990s, even served as artistic director of the Akko Festival.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS