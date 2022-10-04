Explainer: Yom Kippur - the holiest day in Judaism

Here’s everything you need to know leading up to Judaism's holiest day

Yom Kippur starts this Tuesday night and lasts until sundown on Wednesday. During this time, almost all of Israel will come to a complete standstill, with no cars on the road or radio or television broadcasts.

Here’s everything you need to know leading up to the holiest day in Judaism.

Background

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, falls on the tenth day of the Hebrew month of Tishrei, the seventh month of the year.

Yom Kippur, and Rosh Hashana, which occurs ten days before, are known as the "High Holy Days" of Judaism. The days between the two are typically known as the "Ten Days of Repentance."

During a 25-hour period, observant Jews abstain from any food and drink, do not wash or apply lotions or creams and do not wear leather footwear, among other things.

Instead, the day is spent at a synagogue praying, as this is the day that God decides one's fate. It is one of two major Jewish fasts, the other being Tisha Be’av, which occurs several months before.

SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Members of an Orthodox Jewish community study the Torah in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Yom Kippur, one of the most important holidays of the Jewish year on October 12, 2016 in New York City, United States.

Also known as the “Sabbath of Sabbaths,” the use of electronics or any sort of labor, like during the traditional Sabbath, are forbidden.

It is important to note that if one cannot abstain from food or drink for medical reasons, one shouldn't, in accordance with Jewish law. Nowadays, many Israeli health funds work with rabbinic advisers to help accommodate those who cannot fast.

The first Yom Kippur is believed to have occurred after the biblical Moses descended from Mount Sinai upon receiving the Ten Commandments. He saw the ancient Israelites worshipping a golden calf, thus committing the sin of idolatry. According to the biblical text, the Israelites atoned for their idolatry, with God forgiving their sins.

Five prayer services are held during Yom Kippur before the shofar (a trumpet made from the horn of a kosher animal) sounds, denoting the end of the fast.

Traditions

On the days leading up to Yom Kippur, many perform kapparot, which translates to "atonements." Traditionally, this is done by passing a chicken over one's head three times while one recites a prayer before the chicken is slaughtered per Jewish dietary laws.

However, some people choose to perform kapparot by passing a credit card over their head and then donating to a charity of their choice.

Many choose to wear white on Yom Kippur, which is said to be a symbol of purity. Some may wear a simple white-lined robe over their clothes, known as a Kittel.

Nati shohat / FLASH90 Prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on September 7, 2012, ahead of the Jewish holidays of New Year and Yom Kippur.

Additionally, extra charity is given before Yom Kippur, and two festive meals are eaten before the fasting begins. Finally, like most Jewish holidays, candles are lit before the fast begins.

Jewish people will also traditionally ask for forgiveness from people they've wronged in days leading up to the fast in a process called selichot, as they are encouraged to make amends. One may also wish another “be written in the Book of Life.”

In Israel

During Yom Kippur in Israel, everyday life stops in Jewish areas. All businesses close, all transportation stops and it's the only day all year when Ben Gurion Airport stops functioning. As a result, even mostly secular cities such as Tel Aviv see a distinct lack of cars and open businesses, which is hard to find, even on Shabbat.

While not legally forbidden, most abstain from driving during Yom Kippur unless it’s an emergency. Because the streets are typically free of cars, you’ll tend to find children playing and adults riding bikes on the roads. One study found that air pollution levels on Yom Kippur drop to almost zero because of the lack of cars.

Miriam Alster/Flash 90 Israelis ride bicycles on the empty Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv on Yom Kippur, September 16, 2021.

All Israeli radio and television broadcasts (including ours) are also suspended, resuming shortly after the fast ends.

Additionally, while most of Israel’s Jews aren’t observant, this is the one day where many participate in Jewish tradition. For example, while a 2007 poll by the Israel Democracy Institute found that only 27 percent of Israeli Jews say they keep Shabbat, a 2019 poll found that 60.5 percent of Israeli Jews intend to fast on Yom Kippur.

And, 54 percent of them said they would attend at least some synagogue services during the fast.