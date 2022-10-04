Israel: The whole country prepares for Yom Kippur

Security forces remain on alert during holiday due to recent tensions and violence in West Bank

Israel is preparing for a 25-hour break that begins Tuesday evening for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, as security forces remain on high alert amid rising violence and terror attacks.

The 25-hour day of fasting and prayer observed by the majority of Jewish Israelis will begin at 5:45 p.m. in Jerusalem and 6:01 p.m. in Tel Aviv. It will end Wednesday at 6:55 p.m. and 6:57 p.m., respectively.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport will be halted until Wednesday evening, as well as through flights using Israeli airspace. Border crossings will also be closed and reopen late Wednesday.

Public transport, buses and trains, will also stop operating until the end of the fasting day. Intra-city buses and intercity transport will gradually restart on Wednesday evening.

AP / Oded Balilty 2018 © A man rides a skateboard on a main highway in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the start of Yom Kippur holiday, the holiest day in the Jewish year, September 18, 2018.

As sunset approaches on Tuesday, all local radio and television broadcasts will cease.

The roads will be largely empty of cars on Tuesday before sunset, as is national tradition. While driving on Yom Kippur is not prohibited by law, Israelis refrain from doing so out of respect for the holy day.

Yom Kippur is one of the busiest days of the year for the emergency services, with hundreds of additional doctors, paramedics, ambulances and volunteers deployed across the country.

Besides dehydration and complications from fasting, most of the emergencies recorded on Yom Kippur stem from road accidents as tens of thousands of children and teenagers take advantage of the deserted streets to ride bicycles. Other common injuries are reported on children left unattended outside synagogues.

Last year, a 12-year-old boy was tragically killed by a drunk driver while riding his bicycle, and an 11-year-old boy was seriously injured in a separate incident.

The Israel Defense Forces will also impose a closure on the West Bank and Gaza, a common practice during Jewish and Israeli holidays.

Security officials say they have received more than 80 warnings or information about possible terror attacks, while Israeli forces are the repeated target of gunfire and all kinds of violence in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.

Shootings also targeted Israeli civilians in the West Bank last week.

According to Channel 13 information on Monday, 26 military battalions stationed in the West Bank and along the security fence will receive reinforcements for Yom Kippur.