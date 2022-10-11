Israel: Immersive exhibition of Gustav Klimt opens in Haifa

'This is a high quality cultural experience that should not be missed'

A new exhibition "Klimt: When art meets science" has opened in Israel, offering visitors a new way to appreciate the work of the famous Austrian painter.

The visionary artist is currently in the spotlight at the Israel National Museum of Science, Technology and Space (Madatech) in Haifa, with an "immersive" digital exhibition that has already attracted more than 100,000 visitors around the world.

In the darkness of a gigantic projection room, accompanied by classical music and electronic sounds, Klimt's masterpieces are projected on the walls, pillars, ceilings and on the floor. Visitors are immersed in the universe of the Austrian painter, a leading artist of Viennese Symbolism who was strongly influenced by Art Nouveau.

Klimt (1862–1918), best known for his exquisite paintings dominated by gold, aroused some controversy in his time because of the eroticism of his artworks where life and death intertwine.

"Today, there is no other way to see all of Klimt's works in one place. Technology brings his works to life in a way that activates multiple senses, and makes them accessible at the same time, especially for the youngest (visitors) who do not necessarily have the chance to see classical art and connect with it," said director of Madatech, Yossi Ani, adding he was happy to welcome the exhibition to Israel, which has already been shown in prestigious museums all over the world.

Scientific activities are offered for children: a painting workshop using magnets, a "vertigo of colors" workshop with splashes of paint on discs, an interactive painting wall, and fascinating demonstrations on the theme of light and color.

Javier Naval Exhibition of Gustav Klimt in Haifa, Israel.

It also explores how colors were created for painting at different times, how paint production affected artworks, and the relationship between light and color. In the museum's "Pub Love" laboratory, a workshop creates a 3D image inspired by the anamorphosis of the painting "The Kiss" presented in the exhibition.

Finally, the exhibition offers a one-of-a-kind virtual reality session that chronicles the span of Klimt's career, from his start as an interior designer, to his golden period.

"This is a high quality cultural experience that should not be missed. There is no substitute for looking at an original work up close, but magnified works in a huge projection room, the digital detachment layered with magical background music and settings, allows for a strong emotional connection and exploration appropriate for our times,” said exhibition curator Amir Shor.

Art and science enthusiasts have until the end of October to enjoy this unique exhibition in Israel.