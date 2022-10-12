Israel: Herzog participates in septennial Western Wall ceremony

This ceremony occurs every seven years in the presence of the Israeli president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog participated Wednesday night in the traditional Hakhel reenactment and Simchat Beit Hashoeivah ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

This ceremony occurs every seven years in the presence of the Israeli president. The tradition of Hakhel - which means “assemble” - is rooted in the Book of Deuteronomy. Originally, the ceremony took place at the site of the Temple in Jerusalem during Sukkot in the year following a sabbath year, or shmita, where certain agricultural traditions are expected of the Jewish people.

However, the biblical commandment of Hakhel is only in effect when all the Jewish people reside in Israel. This tradition was revived by Chief Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, President Herzog’s grandfather, in a symbolic form.

Haim Zach/GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog participating in the traditional Hakhel reenactment and Simchat Beit Hashoeivah ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, October 12, 2022.

Chief Rabbi David Lau, Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, and an estimated crowd of tens of thousands attended the special ceremony.

“Herzog faced the crowd and read Psalm 122, which speaks of ‘Jerusalem built up, a city knit together,’ and Isaiah 52:7-12, which he read with the traditional cantillation, ‘Raise a shout together, O ruins of Jerusalem! For the LORD will comfort His people, will redeem Jerusalem,’” according to a statement from the president’s office.

Before beginning, Herzog addressed the crowd and said: "As a proud son of the Jewish people and as President of the State of Israel, I am moved to open this important event, founded by my late grandfather Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog, which all chief rabbis of Israel have had the privilege of observing.”

“My late father, Chaim Herzog, Sixth President of the State of Israel, also observed this occasion in 1987. From here, I pray that the spirit of this occasion remains before our eyes at all times, as a nation and as a state. May we and the whole House of Israel - together - merit a good and blessed year and happy holidays."