Top Tel Aviv chefs to present Israeli cuisine in California

Three sumptuous dinners will be organized by the chefs

A special event starting Wednesday in California, United States, will introduce local residents to Israeli cuisine, Middle Eastern specialties and Jewish gastronomy.

Organizers of the Tel Aviv Groove pop-up, which will take place on October 19-21, hope to draw crowds to meet top chefs who will arrive from Israel.

For the opening of the event, a party is planned for Wednesday at the Nua restaurant in Beverly Hills headlined by Israeli chef Yoav Schverd, who currently lives in Los Angeles with his family.

The pop-up's first dinner will be held at the Italian-Croatian restaurant Divino in Los Angeles. A gourmet meal will be created by renowned restaurant chefs Goran Milic and Kobi Bachar.

Guests will also be offered dishes by Israeli chefs Kobi Bachar, Jonathan Sharvit and Danna-Lee Berman, accompanied by wines selected by Israeli sommelier Efi Kotz who will showcase the best products from the Binyamina winery.

The second culinary event will take place on Thursday on the roof of the Beverly Hilton hotel, at the Santolina restaurant. Later chef Burt Buckman will host Jonathan Sharvit, and together they will cook a Tel Aviv-style meal.

Finally, on Friday evening, a Shabbat dinner at Nua will close the event.