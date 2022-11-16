‘Impossible object:’ Israeli scientist, artist sculpt out-of-this-world art

The artist and scientist reflect on the place of culture and art in our lives, on Earth and beyond

A sculpture made of liquid water, a piece of art resulting from the collaboration of an Israeli scientist and artist, was activated on the International Space Station (ISS) while orbiting 260 miles above Earth.

The "Impossible Object" – one of the few contemporary artworks made for outer space – is a three-dimensional form that does not get its shape from any vessel, so it cannot exist in the presence of gravity.

Physicist Dr. Yasmine Meroz of Tel Aviv University and contemporary artist Liat Segal, using microgravity physics, built the sculpture using brass rods and tubes, resembling a wavy staircase with no directionality, through which water flows.

In outer space with the absence of gravity, the water adheres to the sculpture’s metal structure, forming a dynamic liquid composition – shaped by water’s surface tension coupled with adhesion forces that make it cling to structures.

As part of the first private mission to the ISS, the art piece was launched to the space station in April earlier this year.

With space tourism becoming more tangible and no longer focusing solely on technological and scientific goals, Segal and Meroz reflected on the place of culture and art in our lives, on Earth and beyond.

The outcome of this first-of-its-kind artistic experiment in outer space surprised even its creators. Segal and Meroz had speculated that the water would enfold the sculpture and that the liquid's shape would echo the structure's wavy form.

Instead, the water formed a few large spheres gently attached to the sculpture, acting as lenses encasing reflections from the Space Station's surroundings.

As leaders in their fields, Meroz and Segal hope that "Impossible Object" – the first artwork in outer space ever created by two women – will inspire many other women to pursue their dreams.