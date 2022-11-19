Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel performance in Israel

'We greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of the best audience in the world'

American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced on Saturday that they canceled their performance in Israel scheduled for 2023, citing "schedule constraints."

In the announcement, they added that at this stage all tickets would be canceled and all buyers would be credited by the company Ticketmaster.

"We greatly appreciate the understanding and patience of the best audience in the world and look forward to hosting the beloved band in the future in Israel," the band known for their hit "Californication" added.

The show was originally supposed to take place on June 23, 2020, at Yarkon Park as part of a festival called FUNKYARD, described as "a new and unique urban music festival that aims to become a year-long tradition."

However, the show was postponed to June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then postponed once more.

It's not the first time that band was forced to cancel a concert in the Jewish state.

In 2001, the band was supposed to play in Israel, but only two weeks before the scheduled time they decided to cancel due to the security situation at that time.

Over a decade later, in 2012, they fulfilled their promise and performed at Yarkon Park.