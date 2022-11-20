May contain nuts: The future of food

'It’s good for humans, good for the planet, good for the environment - and it's good for the chickens'

There’s an appetite for Israeli food tech. Startups from all over the country - and partners from all over the world - have converged in Tel Aviv for the Food Tech Expo, all trying to become part of the global menu.

But this year, there's a theme: veganism. Zero Egg is showing off a plant-based egg replacement.

“It’s good for humans, good for the planet, good for the environment - and it's good for the chickens,” says company CTO Sam Bernhardt.

Savoir Eat has a robot chef which prepares a hamburger on the spot and grills it.

“It's all vegetarian. The protein is all plant-based,” declares Professor Oded Shoseyov, Savor East’s co-founder and CSO.

Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of the Strauss Group, says her company looked at replacing sugar and fat and looked at industrial food production and robotics to help reduce prices.

“Now the goal is alternative proteins,” she states.

The vegan market then is exploding, and the profits are as well.

“Just to give you one figure, the meat industry is $1.5 trillion. Ten percent of dairy is alternative milk. So if we can get to 10 percent of the meat industry, that's $150 billion. That's the approximate market size,” notes Yonatan Berger, CEO of Strauss Group Foodtech Incubator.

The word of the day is “sustainability” - food corporations, futurists and investors all the way up to the World Economic Forum all say that our diets are not “sustainable,” and that in the future, we will have to go without.

For Berger, this means that there’s no question that young children of today will end up not eating a product “coming from animals.”

“It's our project to be the transition between traditional food and the future of food,” he says.

Not everyone is part of this particular challenge. Other companies are trying to put the meat back on the menu, even if it's not quite the meat that we’re used to.

JACK GUEZ / AFP A woman, wearing a shirt reading "proud to be vegan", carries a vegan hamburger during the "Vegan Fest" fair in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv.

Aleph Farms, for example, has come up with a “cultivated steak,” growing real meat directly from the cells of animals. But not everyone is trying to shape the future. Some are just enjoying the present... with the help of a company that manages to turn whisky into a cream dessert. Why?

“Why not?” replies Zohar Kirschner, marketing head of Cream Col B2C. She says her company can take any kind of alcohol and turn it into a cream.

Coming up, perhaps, with the cream of food tech.