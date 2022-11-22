Film follows dramatized version of Hollywood director's family growing up in the 1950 and '60s

Steven Spielberg's autobiographical movie "The Fabelmans" had its Israeli premiere on Monday.

The film follows a dramatized version of the Hollywood director's family growing up in the 1950s and '60s navigating their life.

Moviegoers flocked to Cinema City Glilot in Ramat HaSharon for the special screening.

His experiences as a Jewish boy growing up in post-World War II era Arizona are highlighted in the movie. He began his journey to conquer the world through cinema.

Spielberg recently took to the red carpet for the world premiere at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles and spoke about exposing his most intimate experiences on the big screen.

"I'm not holding up a little vanity hand mirror to my face. This is a big universal reflection I think of everyone, everywhere with siblings. With parents. With problems at school. With a passion. A hobby. Something that becomes a career," Spielberg said.

"The Fabelmans" gives the audience a lot to think about.

"I really enjoyed the aspect of seeing the parents pushing their kids to do the things that are truly good for them. Well done to those parents who are encouraging their kids," a moviegoer told i24NEWS.

The movie comes to Israeli theaters on November 24.