'We danced all night, I had to throw away my shirt which was stained like a dying horse'

American director Quentin Tarantino recounted his first meeting with his Israeli wife, Daniella Pick, in an interview with radio host Howard Stern last week.

"I was in Israel for the premiere of ' Inglorious Bastards ' in Tel Aviv, and I met her in a club. We danced all night, we danced for three hours. I had to throw my shirt away when it was over because she was just stained like a dying horse," the director said.

"I've never had this kind of party before, and I've been to some great parties, but not like this. [Daniella] is to die for. She's a beauty, and her dad was Israel's most famous pop singer, Svika Pick," said the man who won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for his cult "Pulp Fiction."

"Everyone knows who she is, she grew up in the limelight, she's like a princess. But we let things drift. I continued to live my life and she, hers," he added. "Six years later, I went on a cruise that I was invited to, and I met a friend of the Pick family there... She called Daniella and said to me: 'I just talk to her, and it turns out she just broke up with her boyfriend. So when you're done with the cruise, call her.'"

Tarantino says he then called the woman who would become his wife, and they had a very pleasant conversation, "because she was happy to hear from him."

LOIC VENANCE / AFP American director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick upon their arrival for the screening of the film "The Specials (Hors Normes)" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2019.

"We decided to meet again, without making any promises, we didn't know what was going to happen. We said to ourselves that she shouldn't come to America and that I shouldn't come to Tel Aviv, and we decided to meet in Paris," Tarantino continued. "I think we prepared for it to work. We met in Paris, and we've been together ever since."

Tarantino has two children with Daniella: a baby boy named Leo who was born in February 2020 , and a baby girl who was born on July 2, 2022, both at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.