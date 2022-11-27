Google Doodle honors Israeli actress Ronit Elkabetz

Illustration of Elkabetz drawn by Israeli artist Maya Shleifer

Google released a Doodle on Sunday in honor of the 58th birthday of the late Israeli filmmaker, actress and activist Ronit Elkabetz.

The illustration of her, created by Israeli artist Maya Shleifer, replaced the Google logo on the search engine's homepage for users in Israel and France.

i24NEWS The Doodle in tribute to Ronit Elkabetz

Born in Beer Sheba into a religious Moroccan Jewish family, Elkabetz gained recognition for her work in the movie trilogy 'To Take a Wife,' 'Shiva,' and 'Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem,' nominated for a Golden Globe Award. The work is the first authentic depiction of a Sephardic Jewish family in Israeli films, and highlights the challenges faced by Jewish women who are denied a divorce by the rabbinical court.

"We're used to looking for answers on Google's blank homepage, so when it changes it's like it's winking at you and becoming more human," said Shlomi Elkabetz, director, actor and producer, and brother of Ronit Elkabetz.

Flash90 Family, friends and colleagues pay their last respects to Israeli actress and filmmaker Ronit Elkabetz, in Tel Aviv, April 20, 2016.

"I believe that Ronit would have been touched by this tribute in Israel and in France, where she lived and created. Ronit's cinema, the roles she created, have always represented her aspiration to speak on behalf of women to promote change and equality. To think that millions of people in Europe and Israel will remember her and her values ​​or get to know her for the first time is a great thing," he added.

"Along with celebrating the unique talent of Ronit Elkabetz, the Doodle we are releasing today in Israel and France is a reminder of Ronit's courage and legacy as an artist who wrote, directed and performed the women's struggle for freedom and equality," said Barak Regev, director of Google Israel. "Our Doodles spotlight remarkable people and are meant to bring joy, and I'm sure millions of people in Israel and France will be happy to see that we mark Ronit's birthday."

Throughout her career, Elkabetz was nominated for a total of thirteen Ophir Awards (Israeli Oscars), and received an Israeli Film Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won dozens of awards at film festivals around the world such as the France Culture prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2010 and the Legion of Honor in France. She died of lung cancer in 2016 at the age of 51.