National Library of Israel gifted 7 rare historical books

The National Library of Israel received a donation of seven rare books spanning 400 years of history.

The tomes include the 1499 edition of "The Dream of Poliphilus," the "First Folio of Shakespeare" and the first edition of Lawrence of Arabia's biography.

“We welcomed the valuable donation, which significantly enriched the library’s collections,” the library said in a statement.

According to the library's statement, it covers seven books given by an anonymous donor. Most of the titles were not previously in the library's collections. The earliest presented book is an incunabula (old printed book) — "The Dream of Poliphilus," a work of Renaissance fiction, apparently written by a monk named Francesco Colonna.

The novel was published in 1499 in Venice and was met with praise, despite the complexity of the writing style and language (a mixture of Latin and Italian at the time). The book is illustrated with dozens of beautiful woodcuts.

The first edition of the "First Folio," containing all of Shakespeare's plays, was first published in 1623. It is one of the most important works in the English language as claimed by British historians, collectors, and scholars.

Other works include Samuel Johnson's Dictionary of the English Language, printed in 1755. The most recent work is that of the British officer, adventurer, and author Thomas Edward Lawrence (Lawrence of Arabia) — "Seven Pillars of Wisdom," in its 1926 edition.