Israeli comedian Guy Hochman returning from Qatar after threats

Palestinian-American journalist posts propaganda video to Twitter highlighting Hochman's military service

Israeli comedian Guy Hochman is returning home from Qatar after pro-Palestinian activists targeted him for his military service, which is mandatory for citizens of the Jewish state.

Hochman was in the Gulf state during the World Cup to make funny videos for his audience, which expanded to include many Arab viewers interested in content about the soccer tournament. Inadvertently this caused him become a target for Palestinian supporters who are numerous in Qatar, as has been documented in the past days by Israeli journalists.

A Twitter post from Palestinian-American journalist Samar Dahmash-Jarrah prompted the return to Israel from Qatar. Dahmash-Jarrah, a former CNN contributor, uploaded a hostile propaganda video juxtaposing pictures and video of Hochman in Qatar for the World Cup with his time serving in Israel's military. The video was accompanied with the message in Arabic: "Expose them. Criminals."

Dahmash-Jarrah has 171,000 followers on Twitter and the video was seen 261,000 times.

One of the videos in Qatar published by Hochman to Facebook titled "So I went to the World Cup to try to make peace with Arab countries" has received 513,000 views.

