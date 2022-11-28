Israel's hit series 'Fauda' back for season 4 on Netflix

Fauda fans outside of Israel don't have to wait much longer... the cult series is back!

The long-awaited return of the famous Israeli series Fauda is almost here – season 4 will be released on January 20, 2023, on Netflix.

News of the release date was shared by French actress Laura Smet, who will be in the show’s newest season. “Proud to be in Fauda 4!!” Smet wrote in March earlier this year as the caption to a photo she posted on Instagram of her with Lior Raz, who plays the main character of the series, Doron.

Instagram / Laura Smet An Instagram post by actress Laura Smet announcing Fauda's season 4.

Broadcast in Israel by the YES network, Fauda has won over critics and millions of viewers around the world since its premiere on Netflix in December 2016. The New York Times even distinguished it as one of the best foreign series of the decade.

It has also become the emblem of Israeli know-how in terms of original formats that are relatively inexpensive to produce. Fauda’s success is due in particular to its realism, the two authors drawing from their experiences in the army.

"It remains a fiction even if we try to give elements of reality," specified Avi Issacharoff, who said he was inspired by Yahya Sinwar – the leader of Gaza’s extremist Hamas movement – in creating the main Palestinian characters.