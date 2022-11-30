Art for the Pope: 'Jesus from the soil of the Holy Land'

An Israeli professor gifted Pope Francis with a depiction of Jesus Christ in the form of branches and twigs

From the fields of Israel to the Vatican – Israeli Professor Dina Porat from Tel Aviv University (TAU) surprised Pope Francis in October when, speaking in Spanish, she told him a unique story about a piece of holy art.

‘Jesus from the Soil of the Holy Land’ was conceived, almost accidentally, by Israeli artist Nilly Shachor. The story goes that one day, as she walked in the field near her home in Sde Warburg, she fell. When she got up, she realized that she had tripped on branches that were laying in an unusual formation that reminded her of Jesus Christ – two branches spread sideways like arms, a disheveled head, and long thing legs.

Even a wreath was in place on Jesus’ branch head. Shachor took the branches home, cleaned them up, and embellished the wreath with more twigs and thorns.

The artist called her friend, Prof. Porat, a member of TAU’s Chaim Rosenberg School of Jewish Studies and Archaeology, who was planning to attend an international conference on antisemitism in Italy a few days later.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578151891082657793 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Nilly sent me a photo of the unusual composition and asked, half-jokingly, if perhaps I could meet the Pope and bring him a very special gift from the soil of the Holy Land," recalled Porat.

Accepting the challenge, the professor framed the photo in gold and called an old friend, Father Norbert Hofmann, Secretary of the Vatican's Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, who immediately agreed to help.

"When I arrived in Rome, Norbert said the Pope would hold the General Audience in which he greets visitors, and that it had been arranged for us to sit in the VIP section, right next to the stage," Porat said.

"It was a very exciting event. Thousands of people gathered in Saint Peter's Square, the Vatican's large plaza, sang songs, and merrily waved their flags. The Pope came near and shook people's hands. When he approached me, I offered him the gift. He was moved and asked his attendants to safeguard the artwork. It was a very meaningful experience for me, and I hope that 'Jesus from the soil of the Holy Land' is now displayed on a wall somewhere in the Vatican."