Jerusalem home welcomes formerly ultra-Orthodox Jews

'Barata' offers a refuge for those who left the closed world of ultra-Orthodox Judaism

Those who once tried to follow all of Judaism’s laws now celebrate the beginning of Shabbat as a purely cultural event at "Barata" — an open house in Jerusalem for former ultra-Orthodox Jews.

Yoni Klapholtz founded Barata four years ago. Two years ago, he moved the project into a house next to Jerusalem’s central Machane Yehuda Market.

“We love the Shabbat, we eat Shabbat food, sing Shabbat songs. We are not religious therefore we also make music. We add to the Shabbat, we don’t take away from it," Klapholtz said.

Hadas Parush/Flash90 An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes a selfie with his children at the Western Wall in the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City.

Yoyne - the Yiddishized form of Yoni, and how he is known to his friends - grew up in Jerusalem’s most conservative ultra-Orthodox neighborhood, Mea Shearim. But early on he realized that the ultra-Orthodox way of life is not for him: “From the age of zero, I don’t remember myself believing in the God of the Halacha, the practical God that you can gratify and appease him. I did not understand the issue of carrot and stick."

A struggle that many of those who come to Barata identify with.

For Klapholtz his understanding that the Jewish religion and the culture that derived from it are not one and the same is the basis of his work. In Barata, he lets people bring in the positive elements they connect to Jewish culture, such as Friday evening dinners and songs. To him, it is important to clarify that one does not exit a religious community, but emanates from it.

Not giving up customs and the feeling of living in a collective, while developing a new life outside of religion is a challenging process for many. For Racheli Miller, who discovered Barata more than a year ago, it is first and foremost liberating. Growing up in Tsfat in northern Israel she felt like she did not have a say in her own life: “I did not have a voice. Everything was about what my father said, later I requested permission from my husband, I did not exist.” After she had a child, got divorced and left religion four years ago, she feels she is walking on a new path in life.

Not all of those who come to Barata are open about the change in their lives. Some haven’t told their families. Like 28-year old Itzik from Jerusalem. Thinking about his parents, he said: “I don’t know to what extent but they understand (that I am not religious anymore). They see me wearing colorful clothes, sometimes I disappear for Shabbat. They know but they don’t talk about it: What one does not know, does not hurt him.”

Many remember the moment when they stopped following religious laws, such as keeping Shabbat. For Klapholtz, it was smoking a cigarette on a Saturday, for Itzik it was taking a hot shower. He remembers: “I came home very tired after a long day and I fell asleep with my clothes on. It was very cold in Jerusalem. When I woke up it was already dark outside but I said ‘I have to take a shower.' So, I just went and switched on the hot water boiler. I just did it without feeling bad. After that, I went over to using my phone."

Leaving religion is often a gradual process. At Barata people find companionship. That is why 22-year old Neomi Kalter keeps coming back: “I found brotherhood here, people who understand me. We all went through the same, we come from very similar places. I feel comfortable to share issues with them and to enjoy with them, also the songs, they are part of our memory. When I was religious, I did not enjoy them. Today I come from a different place, a complete one. I feel more comfortable to sing and to enjoy.”

AP Photo/Oded Balilty Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candlelight from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av fasting and memorial day in the Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem.

For Klapholtz and many of the others who are in touch with their religious families, going back home means being religious again from the outside: putting on a kippah (religious head covering in Judaism) and ultra-Orthodox attire out of respect is not a controversy for Klapholtz, who comes from an entrenched Jerusalemite family.

"I behave according to the place that I am at, this is also value in Judaism. I always keep the social conventions for my own honor," he said.

He recently added a café to Barata so that people can enjoy original Jerusalemite dishes and learn about the project. Klapholtz, who is running Barata mostly alone and puts all his energy into it, believes in a bigger mission: that those who know what culture without religion means can build bridges in Jewish society.