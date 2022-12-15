Guns N' Roses getting ready to rock Israel again this summer - report

Axl Rose and company set to perform for the fourth time in recent years at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv

U.S. hard rock band Guns N' Roses will return to Israel this summer for a show at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park as advanced talks with organizers are in progress, Hebrew media reported on Thursday.

Led by frontman Axl Rose on the mic and Slash on the guitar, the musical act has performed in Israel three times in recent years (the band first performed in Israel in 1993). Their latest show was in July 2017, drawing 65,000 fans who braved the scorching heat to headbang for more than three hours to classics such as "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City" along with newer songs mixed in.

At their 2012 show at Hayarkon Park, a solo rendition of Israel's national anthem "Hatikva" was performed.

The news of the return of Guns N' Roses to Israel was first reported in Israel Hayom.

The anti-Israel BDS movement has pressured groups not to perform in Israel, with some bands cancelling their shows. The most recent example being American indie rock band Big Thief nixing its shows in Tel Aviv scheduled for this past July. However, Guns N' Roses continues to perform in Israel. Before their 2017 show, a group of BDS-supporting Israeli citizens published an open letter to the band asking them to cancel their concert.

Guns N' Roses is considered one of the most successful rock bands in modern music history, forming in 1985. The debut album "Appetite for Destruction" eventually turned into a major hit following its release in 1987, reaching number one on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. In 2012, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's former drummer, Steven Adler, is Jewish as he was born in Cleveland, Ohio to an Italian-American father and a Jewish-American mother.