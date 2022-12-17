British pop star Robbie Williams to perform in Israel this summer - report

Massively popular singer and songwriter set to take the stage at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park on June 1, although no official announcement yet

British pop star Robbie Williams will perform in Israel this summer, Hebrew media reported on Saturday.

The massively popular singer and songwriter who has received a record 18 Brit Awards is set to hit the stage at Tel Aviv's Hayarkon Park on June 1.

According to the Ynet report, Israeli organizers have concluded talks with the 48-year-old Williams on performing in the Jewish state, although an official announcement of the show has yet to be made. He previously performed in Israel in 2015.

Yaron Brener/Ynet Robbie Williams during his Tel Aviv show, May 2, 2015.

Israeli organizers envision a two-day festival headlined by Williams with other acts slated to perform, according to the report.

It is welcome news for Israeli music fans after a series of cancellations including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber and Celine Dion. Although to the delight of hard rock fans, U.S. band Guns N' Roses is set to return to Israel this summer for their fourth performance in recent years. Axl Rose and crew would also play at Hayarkon Park with a date not set yet as the advanced talks are in progress, according to Hebrew media.

Williams found fame as a member of pop group Take That in the early-to-mid '90s before launching a highly successful solo career in 1996. He has remained one of the most popular international acts, entering the Guinness Book of World Records after selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day upon the announcement of his 2006 world tour.