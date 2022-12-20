Off a desert highway, Israel Bedouins rejoice in horse racing

No grandstand or fence is separating the spectators' area from the track - just some plastic tubing tied to posts

A stretch of dirt next to a desert highway in Israel's south may not immediately seem an ideal spot, but for years it has attracted Bedouins weekly to enjoy horse racing.

No grandstand or fence is separating the spectators' area from the track - just some plastic tubing tied to posts. But the Bedouins who gather there at sunrise most Fridays told AFP it suits them just fine.

They have been meeting at the venue in the Negev desert region to share a hobby they describe as a central part of their nomadic heritage.

Saher al-Qarnawi, standing along the makeshift barrier after keenly watching a two-horse race, told AFP earlier this month that Israeli police have tried to shut down the events, "but people are determined to keep them going."

A police spokesman for the Negev, Zivan Freidin, said the races were not illegal.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP A man leads a horse before a weekly horse-racing competition at a field near the Bedouin village of Abu Tlal in southern Israeli near Be'er Sheva.

"We don't forbid these races," he said. "We only have a problem with when they constitute a public disorder or endanger people, as they sometimes take place close to roads."

Horse racing and betting typically go hand-in-hand, but people at the Abu Tlul track refused to confirm reports that thousands of dollars are wagered, off-site, each week.

Zakaria Shamroukh, an owner and trainer at the track, dismissed claims of illegal gambling.

"Do you see money here? It's just a hobby," he said.

Freidin indicated police were not mainly engaged with cracking down on betting, if it was taking place at all.

"I don't know about bets, and not all race involves bets," the police spokesman said.