Noa Kirel named TikTok's leading Israeli artist in 2022

Popstar Noa Kirel was the leading Israeli artist on TikTok in 2022, according to the social media platform's end-of-year wrap.

TikTok is quickly becoming one of the most popular applications in the world, and in 2022, it established its position as a cultural leader in the Jewish state.

Kirel launched her hit song "Bell" exclusively on TikTok, with the video receiving some 106 million views. The song quickly became one of her biggest hits. Currently, the 21-year-old singer has a total of 13 million likes across all of her videos and hundreds of thousands of followers.

Additionally, 2022 saw the first production of an Israeli show broadcast both on the social media platform and television - Paramount Israel's "Tok Tok." The show features Avia Farhi visiting the homes of Israeli artists, including Kirel.

Olivier DOULIERY / AFP Illustration: TikTok

"In the past year, we have seen the power of TikTok to change reality in all cultural sectors," said Assaf Sagi, head of TikTok's global gaming division. "A direct connection was created between stars and their audiences, and countless new and creative ways for brands to tell their story developed."

Advertising on the platform has also increased as people have started recognizing TikTok’s potential and growing influence. A recent survey found that 62 percent of advertisers intend to increase their advertising budgets on the platform.

The director of TikTok's content operations in Israel, Aviad Rosenbaum, stated in terms of advertising: "We conquered a number of cultural summits this year."

Rosenbaum noted the range - from collaboration with the Premier League in sports to participation in the annual Tel Aviv Pride Parade with a truck, featuring performances by Dana International and Samantha Fox.

"TikTok is shaping Israeli culture in all areas of our lives."