Israel: New installation pays tribute to watchmen of Jerusalem walls

“On your walls, O Jerusalem, I have appointed watchmen; all day and all night, they shall never be silent.” These words from the book of Isaiah tell the story of the protectors of the walls of the Holy City.

Nowadays the East Jerusalem Development Company is launching a new project which pays tributes to these unknown watchmen who protected the city for thousands of years. The installation is a new way to communicate the history of Jerusalem, according to Gura Berger, spokesperson for the East Jerusalem Development LTD.

"It's very powerful for everyone to walk on the walls and see the view whether inside or outside the city but when you are born in the 21st century you need an extra mile. I think that this installation gives us this extra mile because it helps you, with the use of your personal cell phone, to hear the stories and advantures of those who loved Jerusalem enough to guard it during the centuries," she said.

The installation consists of several bronze-like statues, which were made with 3D printers. Each one represents a character of a watchman from a certain period in the history of Jerusalem - from the time of The Kings of Judea of the 8th century BCE to the 1967 war.

“I think that the main point is the spirit, that those people who guard the city from the beginning of history until today came here because there was something methaphisical about the city. They came because had a feeling to the city and they wanted to guard this feeling and to guard the idea that the city represents,” said Berger.

The installation is also supported by a mobile Augmented Reality application, which brings the character to life. Most of the characters are fictional, except one, who is based on a real figure.

“All of the watchers are universal but here we wanted to make a tribute to the women who guarded the city of Jerusalem, and we chose a real story of a real woman called Esther Cailingold, who came from London and volonteered in 1945 and she died while guarding Jerusalem. She was a fighter - not a nurse, not a cooker, not anything else, but a fighter,” Berger said.

The team behind this project hopes to bring the city walls and the history of Jerusalem to the 21st century, and also to tell the untold story of the small group of people, who risked their life and protected the city throughout the years.