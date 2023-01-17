New Jerusalem museum showcases Armenian history

Jerusalem is home to a community of around 6,000 Armenians, many of whom are descendants of people who fled the genocide

A hundred years after hosting dozens of children whose parents were killed in the Armenian Genocide, a 19th-century orphanage in Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter has reopened as a museum chronicling the community's fascinating history.

The Mardigian Museum exhibits Armenian culture as well as the community's centuries-old connection to the holy city. It also serves as a memorial to the approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Turks during World War I, in what many scholars consider the first genocide of the 20th century.

AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo Tour guide Arek Kahkedjian gestures to a display on the Armenian genocide in the Armenian Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem, January 11, 2023.

Turkey denies the deaths constitute genocide, saying the toll was inflated and those killed were victims of civil war and unrest. Director Tzoghig Karakashian said the museum should serve as something of a "passport for people to know about Armenians" and understand their part of Jerusalem's history.

The museum reopened in late 2022 after a renovation project lasting more than five years. Prior to that, the building - which was originally a pilgrim guest house built in the 1850s - served as a monastery, an orphanage for children who survived the genocide, a seminary and eventually a small museum and library.

Jerusalem is home to a community of around 6,000 Armenians, many of whom are descendants of people who fled the genocide. Many of them live in one of the main areas of the historic old town, a mostly closed complex, adjoining the Armenian Cathedral of St. James, which dates from the 12th century. For decades, a mosaic sat in a small museum near the Old City's Damascus Gate. In 2019, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Armenian Patriarchate undertook the painstaking task of removing the mosaic floor and transporting it to the newly renovated museum.