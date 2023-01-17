Israel: Noa Kirel's 2023 Eurovision song chosen, titled 'Unicorn'

'Unicorn' will most likely be formally released in March, and Kirel's team said they were delighted with the song

Israeli popstar Noa Kirel will represent the Jewish state in the 2023 Eurovision competition, with Tuesday announcements confirming the song title: "Unicorn."

According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan, the song - written by Doron Medley, Mai Sepadia, Yeyon Yahal and Noa Kirel herself - was one of three that were officially submitted to the news site to be chosen. "Unicorn" will most likely be formally released in March, and Kirel's team said they were delighted with the song.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Israeli singer Noa Kirel holds press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I am very excited about the song choice," Kirel said. "The choice is actually the first significant step that marks the Eurovision in May. We wrote a song that personally moves me every time I sing or hear it, and I can't wait until you hear the song."

"It's not going to be a ballad," Kirel told Israel's Channel 12 on Monday, "but it's surprising. It's different. It's still me, but it was important for me to go for something unexpected. Let's just say they haven't heard me like this yet.”

This is Israel's 50th year in the Eurovision competition, with Kirel being chosen six months ago to perform on the world stage out of a pool of nearly 80 female singers. Last competition, Israel did not qualify for finals for the first time since 2014.