Laureates of Israel's 2023 Wolf Prize for Science and Art announced

The Wolf Prize is considered the most prestigious award in the field after the Nobel Prize and was granted to residents of eight countries

The names of the 2023 Laureates of the Wolf Prize for Science and Art were announced at the Israeli Presidential Residence on Tuesday, with the winners spanning five different countries.

Israel's Wolf Prize - considered the most prestigious award in the field after the Nobel Prize - was granted to eight residents of five countries: the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The winners will attend the award ceremony in June 2023 at Israel's parliament (Knesset).

Professor Daniel Drucker from Canada's University of Toronto won the Wolf Prize in Medicine for his work in explaining the mechanisms and therapeutic potential of enteroendocrine hormones - hormone-producing cells that are sprinkled throughout the gut tissue. The Mathematics Prize was awarded to the United States' Professor Ingrid Daubechies for her work in theories related to continuous-time and applied harmonic analysis - a branch of mathematics regarding representation of functions or signals as the superposition of basic waves.

Additionally, the Chemistry Prize was jointly awarded to Professors Chuan He, Jeffery W. Kelly, and Hiroaki Suga, and the Agriculture Prize was to Professor Martinus Th. “Rien” van Genuchten. Genuchten was awarded the prize for his groundbreaking work in understanding water flow and predicting contaminant transport in soils.

Finally, the Art Prize was given to both to Fujiko Nakaya and Richard Long for "redefining the possibilities of art-making and transforming the parameters of visual art." Nakaya, of Japan, is being awarded for being a "longtime pioneer of work that intermingles the realms of art, nature, science, and technology" and Long for "being a pioneer of conceptual art centered on personal interaction with the natural world."

The Wolf Foundation, which presents the awards, was founded in 1975 by the late Dr. Ricardo Wolf, inventor, diplomat, and philanthropist, alongside his wife, who donated their own capital to establish the foundation. The prize is given to scientists and artists for achievements "in advancing science and art for humanity and friendship between peoples, regardless of race, religion, gender, geographical location or political view."