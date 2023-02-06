Knesset Museum: A memory treasurehouse of Israel’s parliament

Israel's parliament has many stories – and not all of them are political

While Israel celebrates Tu B’Shvat, the New Year of Trees, on Monday, it’s not the only celebration – it’s also the birthday of the Israeli parliament (Knesset), and for this occasion, instead of giving a present, i24NEWS received one.

Moshe Fuksman, the director of the Knesset Museum in Jerusalem, invited i24NEWS to visit the room where Israel’s parliament keeps the many presents it has received during its 74 years of existence, and what he called “one of the most special chambers in the Knesset.” It was indeed special, filled with medals, vases, lamps, and even rare kitchenware.

Fuksman proudly displayed colored glasses that Britain’s House of Lords presented to the Knesset Speaker during an official visit to England, and four coasters that the U.S. Senate gave to an official delegation. To date, the Knesset has received around 1,200 gifts and they are stored in categories – Judaica (Jewish art), silverware, watches, and jewelry. Everything is carefully cataloged.

“Once we received a carpet as a gift, a very expensive one,” Rafi Markovitz, who’s in charge of the room, told i24NEWS.

The range of gifts the Knesset has received follows the fashion of the times, and the room is now full of unique pieces.

“Previously, people were used to bringing bigger things. For example, a kitchen set, but these days it’s something structured. It’s like that everywhere in the world,” noted Markovitz.

“The most expensive gift is a diamond necklace that one of the Knesset members got while doing an official visit in Morocco,” Fuksman said to i24NEWS.

Some of the treasures have historical value rather than merely monetary. For example, a plaque marking the first Knesset sitting in Tel Aviv, where Israel’s parliament was located until December 1949. And then there’s “the album,” recently discovered in the Knesset archives.

“This album is one of the oldest pieces in our archive. It shows all the gifts that the Knesset got from the opening of the Knesset in 1949, when it was established, until the 1960s,” Fuksman explained. Unfortunately, he added, “we still don’t have enough information about each present mentioned here, as it's mostly pictured.”

i24NEWS The album inside the Knesset Museum in Jerusalem.

While most of the gifts the Knesset has received remain in storage, some are taken out and put on display for the visiting public.

“One of the most important presents historically is a silver plate that we got from [former U.S. president] Jimmy Carter,” said Fuksman. “After signing the peace agreement with Egypt, he gave us this silver plate that reads ‘Shalom – Peace – Salaam’ in Arabic.”

The Knesset, it seems, has many stories. And not all of them are political.