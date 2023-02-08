The Tehran House: Hugh Laurie joins cast of Israeli spy thriller

The hit show's ripped-from-the-headlines plot centers around a young Mossad agent tasked with disabling Iranian air defenses

British superstar Hugh Laurie will join the cast of acclaimed Israeli spy series "Tehran," adding another Emmy nominee to the cast of the Emmy-winning series. "Tehran" is produced by Israel's Kan public broadcaster and picked up globally by Apple TV+.

The show's ripped-from-the-headlines plot centers on a young Mossad agent (played by Israeli actress Niv Sultan) tasked with disabling Iranian air defenses in order to facilitate an Israeli strike against the Islamic Republic's nuclear installations, denying the Mullah regime the ability to produce an atom bomb.

Laurie, who became prominent in Britain for comedic roles in the 1980s and 1990s, shot to global fame with his compelling portrayal of the titular character, a misanthropic maverick, in House M.D. on the American Fox network.

“Tehran is a nonstop thrill ride that has hooked fans around the globe,” Morgan Wandell, head of international programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement. “Like viewers everywhere, we can’t wait for another heart-pounding season. We are so excited to have the brilliant Hugh Laurie join Niv and the incredibly talented cast in a new storyline that has all the makings of an unforgettable season.”

The show—predictably slammed in Iran as Zionist propaganda—comes in the wake of another production featuring Israel's notorious secret agents and enjoying global success. "Fauda," about an undercover Israeli unit fighting Palestinian terrorists, marked a breakthrough for attracting international audiences to Israeli productions. Its fourth season premiered on Netflix last month to rave reviews.

"Tehran," meanwhile, set its own standard, winning Best Drama Series at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

Moshe Zonder, who co-created both shows, said that seeing as "we speak more Farsi than Hebrew in 'Tehran'... to a certain extent, I would like to think that it is an Israeli-Iranian series, although officially it is not."

The Iranian and Israeli people "could be friends, without the leaders who frighten their population and stir up hatred in order to stay in power," he said not long after the show's 2020 premier.